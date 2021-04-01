RING X PLATFORM Market Capitalization Reaches $48.67 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $48.67 million and $16.01 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

