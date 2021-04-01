RioDeFi 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.78 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $37.51 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00640037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.