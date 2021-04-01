Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%.

RIOT opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Riot Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 4.56.

RIOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

