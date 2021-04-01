Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

