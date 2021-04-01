River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $212.73

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.73 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 211.60 ($2.76). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 146,032 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £188.00 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. River and Mercantile Group’s payout ratio is 1.82%.

In related news, insider James Barham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.