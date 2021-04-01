Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 6,016 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,891,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,453. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67.

