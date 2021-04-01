Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 46,638 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,110,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,742,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,816,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.14. 354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,973. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

