Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.90. 147,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,262. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $148.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

