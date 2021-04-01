Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.97. 100,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,231. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $268.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

