Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.63% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 4,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

