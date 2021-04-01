Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,978,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,081. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20.

