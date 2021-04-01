Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $52.25 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $52,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,728,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,745,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,757. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.97.

