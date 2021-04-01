Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 231,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

