Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,717,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of MTUM traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.86. 825,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $157.95.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.