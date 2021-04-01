Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,777,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.53. 167,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,008. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

