Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 984 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

VV traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,744. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $186.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

