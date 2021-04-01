Rivetz (RVT) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,932.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00645523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

