Robert W. Baird Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Longbow Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 386.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616,346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,136,492,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 75.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.