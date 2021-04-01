Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,345. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

