Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 27,784 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

