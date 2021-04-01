Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.07 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Lumen Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,160,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 192,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,287,619. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

