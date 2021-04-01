Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Toyota Motor makes up about 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TM. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

TM stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.49. 3,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,396. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $113.98 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

