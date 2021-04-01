Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.45 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,207 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. EOG Resources makes up 2.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $74.64. 50,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

