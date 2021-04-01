Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $2.76 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 291,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $147.85 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

