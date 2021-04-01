Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $3.23 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,166,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,071.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 187,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,064. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.