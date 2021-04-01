Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $4.18 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. M&T Bank comprises 4.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

