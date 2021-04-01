Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. PACCAR comprises about 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.