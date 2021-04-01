Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Cerner comprises approximately 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,982,000 after purchasing an additional 453,604 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $72.44. 14,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,377. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

