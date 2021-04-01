Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock remained flat at $$77.27 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,109. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

