Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,981,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,446,071,000 after purchasing an additional 187,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $186.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,982. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

