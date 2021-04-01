Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Corning makes up 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 280.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $719,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after buying an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.68. 36,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,683. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 218.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

