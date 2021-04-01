Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 495.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $8,059,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,277. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

