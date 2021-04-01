Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,318 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Target accounts for 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Target by 1,570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.38. 51,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.