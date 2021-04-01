Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,296 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,082. American Express has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

