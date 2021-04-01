Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 139,628 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Carnival Co. & makes up 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $27,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,241,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.