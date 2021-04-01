Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after buying an additional 5,219,994 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 210,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

