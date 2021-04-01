Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.