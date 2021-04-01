Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Intel accounts for about 4.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 661,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,808,832. The stock has a market cap of $259.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

