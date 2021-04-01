Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $66.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,172,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 232,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

