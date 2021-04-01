Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

