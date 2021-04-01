Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

