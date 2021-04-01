Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,835,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $325.77 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

