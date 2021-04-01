Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

ROL opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

