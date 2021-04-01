ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 126% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00461593 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001879 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

