Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.74% of Roper Technologies worth $788,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 75,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

NYSE ROP traded up $6.58 on Thursday, reaching $409.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

