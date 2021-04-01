Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 118,478 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 10.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,008. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

