Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,766 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

