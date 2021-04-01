Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,259 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 13.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.37. 1,806,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $180.86 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.