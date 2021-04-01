Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after buying an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $104.17. 40,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

