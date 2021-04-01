Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $15.40 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,888. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.